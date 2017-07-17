Ryan Lochte false report case dismissed by Brazil court

Decorated U.S. Olympian Ryan Lochte scored another victory in Brazil.

The 12-time medalist, who had been charged with filing a false robbery report during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, had his case dismissed by a Brazilian court on Thursday.

The court confirmed in a statement that it tossed out the case after determining Lochte’s robbery claim made to Olympic broadcaster NBC did not constitute the filing of a fake report, a crime punishable in Brazil by up to 18 months in prison.

"We are pleased that the court has finally dismissed the criminal prosecution against Mr. Lochte, while also acknowledging that he committed no crime while in Brazil,” Jeff Ostrow, Lochte’s Florida-based attorney, said in an email to The Associated Press. “We are hopeful that the prosecution accepts the court's decision so that this story can finally be put to rest."

Last summer, the swimmer told NBC that he and fellow swimmers Jack Conger, Gunnar Bentz and Jimmy Feigen were robbed at gunpoint in a taxi by men with police badges as they returned to the the Olympic Village from a party on Aug 15.

However, surveillance video showed a different story. The video showed the athletes getting into a confrontation with security guards at a gas station in Rio De Janeiro when their cab pulled over to let them use the restroom.

Lochte, who is a six-time Olympic gold medalist, later said that at the time he was intoxicated and his behavior led to the confrontation.

Lochte served a 10-month suspension from the U.S. national swim team for his behavior in Rio. He was ineligible to compete at the recent U.S. nationals, which kept him from qualifying for the world championships starting July 23 in Hungary. His suspension ended June 30.

“It’s been a long suspension but it’s over,” Lochte tweeted on July 1. “I’ve learned and became a better man from it.”

Lochte was supposed to swim last weekend in the Los Angeles Invitational, but he withdrew at the last minute, saying he was not in physical shape following the birth of his first child last month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

