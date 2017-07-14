NBA Summer League recap: Jazz 97, Bucks 76

The Milwaukee Bucks concluded play in the NBA's Las Vegas Summer League with a loss to the Utah Jazz. Milwaukee finished with a 1-4 record.

Milwaukee grabbed a one-point lead early in the first quarter but quickly fell behind and never regained its footing. Center Tony Bradley led the Jazz with 19 points, with five of his teammates also scoring in double digits.

Gary Payton II, Travis Trice II and Stephen Zimmerman all scored a team-high 12 points in the loss.

Starting five: Milwaukee started forwards Sterling Brown and D.J. Wilson with center Zimmerman and guards Rashad Vaughn and Payton.

Draft-pick report: No. 17 pick Wilson had eight points, including a dismal 1-of-5 shooting from long distance. Second-round pick Brown, acquired from Philadelphia for cash, scored no points with five attempts in 18 minutes of play. . . . Last year's first-round pick, Thon Maker, did not play (coach's decision). . . . 2015 first-round pick Vaughn had four points, two assists, a rebound and a turnover.

Next: Training camp. Milwaukee's Summer League is over.