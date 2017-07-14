LA Kings announce slew of re-signings including deals for Gravel, LaDue and Brodzinski

There better be an abundance of pens around the LA Kings office as they announce the re-signings of eight players.

Brodzinski, LaDue re-up; all RFAs under contract; who is eligible to become UFA/RFA next summer? https://t.co/8uTyxTn96H — Jon Rosen (@lakingsinsider) July 14, 2017

Notable among the contracts announced on Friday were the resigning of two NHL debutantes from last season defenseman Paul LaDue and forward Jonny Brodzinski.

LaDue registered eight points in 22 games in his first season of action with the big club. Brodzinski featured in just six games for the Kings in a season in which he led the Ontario Reign with 27 goals. LaDue's extension is for one year, while Brodzinski is locked up on a two-year contract

Don't be fooled by the rocks that I got

I'm still, I'm still Gravel from the block pic.twitter.com/xm0RQDdGr6 — #LAKings (@LAKings) July 14, 2017

In addition to LaDue and Brodzinski, the Kings put pen to paper with defenseman Kevin Gravel and forward Michael Mersch, each getting one-year contract extensions, and signed AHL playersKurtis MacDermid, Andrew Crescenzi, Justin Auger and Zac Leslie to one-year extensions.