NBA Summer League recap: Warriors 77, Timberwolves 69

The Minnesota Timberwolves lost the opening game of the NBA Summer League tournament in Las Vegas 77-69 to the Golden State Warriors.

One night after defeating the Warriors 78-76 on a sudden-death jump shot, Minnesota's C.J. Williams had 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting, including 2 of 6 from downtown.

Only Perry Ellis (12 points) and Jack Gibbs (12 points) also scored in double figures for the Wolves.

Marcus Paige, who has had a great run in Vegas while leading the team at guard, was held to eight points on 3-of-13 shooting from the field.

Patrick McCaw led the way for Golden State, finishing with 26 points, four rebounds and five assists.

Center Matt Costello had 14 points and 15 rebounds against the Warriors on Tuesday night, but he did not play on Wednesday due to illness.

Starting 5: The Timberwolves started Marcus Paige and Levi Randolph at guard, and C.J. Williams, Perry Ellis and Amile Jefferson in the front court.

Stat corner:Minnesota shot 35.5 percent from the field (27 for 76) and 62.5 percent from the free-throw line (10 of 16). Golden State shot 47.5 percent from the floor (28 of 59) and sunk 17 free throws.

Next:Minnesota will face the Washington Wizards on Friday at3:30 p.m. The Wizards lost 89-88 to the Miami Heat in the first round. They have yet to win a game in Summer League.