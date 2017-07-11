MLB commissioner says Marlins are soon expected to pick winning bid for sale

MIAMI (AP) -- Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says the Miami Marlins are soon expected to choose a winning bid from among three investment groups seeking to buy the team, and all have offered about the same amount of money.

Manfred said Tuesday that the three groups are working on financial structuring, legal issues and due diligence in preparation for a purchase. His comments came in Miami as the Marlins prepared to host the first All-Star Game in Florida.

One investment group includes former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and Massachusetts businessman Tagg Romney. A second group is led by former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, a 14-time All-Star. The third group is led by South Florida businessman Jorge Mas.

Jeffrey Loria has owned the Marlins since 2002.