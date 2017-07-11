LOOK: Texas Tech unveils renovated football locker room
Every college football programis making its locker room more and more fancy for its players.
Texas Tech was the latest to upgrade its own at Jones AT&T Stadium with a complete renovation unveiled on Monday.
First look at the new digs. #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/3HtTne3aqC
— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) July 11, 2017
Take a look at some shots of #TexasTech's new locker room!
More photos https://t.co/BfZnDiOTbZ #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/vBD6W4XbIn
— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) July 11, 2017