Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NCAA FB

LOOK: Texas Tech unveils renovated football locker room

By Louis Ojeda Jr., FoxSports

Every college football programis making its locker room more and more fancy for its players.

Texas Tech was the latest to upgrade its own at Jones AT&T Stadium with a complete renovation unveiled on Monday.

First look at the new digs. #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/3HtTne3aqC

— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) July 11, 2017

Take a look at some shots of #TexasTech's new locker room!

More photos https://t.co/BfZnDiOTbZ #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/vBD6W4XbIn

— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) July 11, 2017

11


Gallery:
Must-watch Big 12 non-conference games of 2017

USA TODAY Sports