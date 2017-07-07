Expand / Collapse search
Ducks sign forward Dennis Rasmussen to one-year deal

FoxSports

The Ducks signedsigned forward Dennis Rasmussen to a one-year contract through the 2017-18 season, the club announced on Friday.

Rasmussen collected 17 points in 112 career games with the Chicago Blackhawks. He also scored his first-career postseason goal in Game 3 of the first round of the NHL playoffs.

The 27-year-old center (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) is a native of Sweden.

Another Swede in Anaheim! Welcome, @RasmussenDen! #Swedeheim pic.twitter.com/Nhub4PCGjQ

— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) July 7, 2017