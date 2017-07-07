Carrasco strikes out 11, Indians overpower Tigers 11-2

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Carlos Carrasco handled Detroit's lineup for the second time in a week -- striking out a season-high 11 and pulling off a rare nine-pitch, three-strikeout inning -- and Lonnie Chisenhall hit a two-run homer, leading the Cleveland Indians to an 11-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.

Carrasco (10-3) allowed two runs in seven innings to win his fifth straight decision. He limited the Tigers to one run in seven innings on July 1.

The right-hander also recorded an "immaculate inning" by striking out the side in the fifth on nine pitches. Carrasco is just the second pitcher in Cleveland history to do it, joining Justin Masterson (2014).

Chisenhall connected in Cleveland's five-run third off Jordan Zimmerman (5-7), who remains winless since June 3.

Michael Brantley had four RBIs, Francisco Lindor drove in three and rookie Bradley Zimmer homered for the Indians, who played their fourth straight game without manager Terry Francona. He remains in the Cleveland Clinic following a heart procedure.

Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez collected his 2,000th career hit with a single in the second inning. Martinez received a lengthy standing ovation from Indians fans, who cheered him for eight seasons before he was traded in 2009.

Francona remains hospitalized after undergoing a cardiac ablation to correct an irregular heartbeat. The 58-year-old had been experiencing light-headedness and a rapid heart rate over the past month and doctors feel they have treated the problem.

Francona will likely be discharged over the weekend, but will skip the All-Star Game in Miami next week before rejoining the Indians on Thursday for a workout in Oakland.

Chisenhall's two-run homer capped a five-run, five-hit third inning off Zimmerman.

Brantley hit a two-run double and Jose Ramirez beat out an infield single to drive in Cleveland's third run before Chisenhall belted his 12th homer, dropping to a knee to admire his no-doubt-about-it liner into the lower seats in right.

The Tigers threatened to draw closer in the fourth, but Carrasco got Miguel Cabrera to hit into a double play.

He took care of things himself in the fifth, fanning Nicholas Castellanos, Mikie Mahtook and Jose Iglesias in order -- each of them going down on sliders. He struck out the side again in the sixth, but also gave up a run and three hits.

Carrasco's immaculate inning is the 84th in big league history, according to Major League Baseball's website.

Martinez became the ninth active player to reach 2,000 hits with his soft liner to left. As the crowd saluted him, Martinez hugged Detroit first-base coach Omar Vizquel, one of his teammates with the Indians.

Martinez was reduced to tears when the Indians dealt him away eight years ago to Boston in exchange for pitchers Masterson, Nick Hagadone and Bryan Price.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: Manager Brad Ausmus is confident LHP Daniel Norris, placed on the DL Thursday with a mildly strained left groin, will return after the All-Star break.

Indians: 1B Carlos Santana is expected back on Saturday after being on the paternity list.

UP NEXT

Tigers: Justin Verlander, whose name has been popping up in trade speculation, makes his second start against the Indians in week. Last Sunday, Verlander failed to record a strikeout against Cleveland, snapping a streak of 331 games with at least one strikeout.

Indians: Mike Clevinger held the Tigers to two hits over six innings in his last start. He's 0-2 with a 4.43 ERA at home this season.