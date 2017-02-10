MSG bans Charles Oakley for life

Charles Oakley has had his last fight with Madison Square Garden security.

ESPN Radio’s Michael Kay reported on Friday that Oakley will be banned for life from MSG “even if he buys a ticket.” Kay’s announcement came a half hour before Knicks owner James Dolan was to appear on his show.

Dolan and Oakley have been involved in a long feud, and Oakley’s altercation with Garden security on Wednesday appears to be the final straw.

Earlier in the day, the ex-Knicks star said he would not attend Friday night’s Knicks-Nuggets game. It is the team’s first game since Oakley was arrested after a scuffle with MSG security.

