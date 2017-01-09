The Diamondbacks announced that they have invited 14 non-roster players to spring training, in addition to the 40 players on the major-league roster.

The invited players include 10 pitchers -- right-handers Rubby De La Rosa, J.J. Hoover, Keyvius Sampson, Erik Davis, Miller Diaz and Joey Krehbiel and lefties Daniel Gibson, Jared Miller, Yuhei Nakaushiro and Josh Taylor; catcher Kris Negron; and outfielders Oswaldo Arcia, Reymond Fuentes and Jason Pridie.

De La Rosa (D-backs, Red Sox, Dodgers, 2011-16), Hoover (Reds, 2012-16), Sampson (Reds, 2015-16), Arcia (Twins, Rays, Marlins, Padres, 2013-16), Fuentes (Padres, Royals, 2013-16) and Pridie (Twins, Mets, Phillies, Orioles, Rockies, A's, 2008-15) all have considerable major-league experience.

The 40-man roster is as follows:

Right-handed pitchers (15): Jake Barrett (33), Silvino Bracho (61), Archie Bradley (25), Enrique Burgos (36), Randall Delgado (48), Zack Godley (52), Zack Greinke (21), Tyler Jones (53), Matt Koch (55), Evan Marshall (50), Shelby Miller (26), Fernando Rodney (56), Jimmie Sherfy (68), Braden Shipley (34) and Taijuan Walker (99).

Left-handed pitchers (5): Anthony Banda (70), Andrew Chafin (40), Patrick Corbin (46), Steve Hathaway (32) and Robbie Ray (38).

Catchers (4): Juan Graterol (29), Oscar Hernandez (28), Chris Hermann (10) and Jeff Mathis (2).

Infielders (11): Nick Ahmed (13), Brandon Drury (27), Paul Goldschmidt (44), Phil Gosselin (15), Jake Lamb (22),

Domingo Leyba (74), Dawel Lugo (71), Ketel Marte (4), Chris Owings (16), Jack Reinheimer (76) and Illdemaro Vargas (73).

Outfielders (5): Socrates Brito (19), Jeremy Hazelbaker (41), David Peralta (6), A.J. Pollock (11) and Yasmany Tomás (24).

Pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 13, with the first workouts on Feb. 14. The first full-squad workouts are Feb. 17, and the first game will be an exhibition contest vs. Grand Canyon University on Feb. 22.