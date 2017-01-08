Chad Johnson had 28 saves in his first win in a month, and the Calgary Flames snapped Vancouver's six-game win streak with a 3-1 victory over the Canucks on Saturday night.

Matt Stajan, Alex Chiasson and Michael Frolik scored as Calgary salvaged a split of the home-and-home series. The Flames lost 4-2 at Vancouver on Friday night despite holding the Canucks to a season-low 13 shots on net.

Bo Horvat scored for Vancouver, which dressed just five defensemen due to upper-body injuries to Ben Hutton and Chris Tanev.