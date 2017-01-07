During the third quarter of Friday night's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat, Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson and Heat guard Goran Dragic were involved in a rather serious physical altercation. Ultimately, Clarkson delivered a vicious forearm to the upper body of Dragic -- slamming him to the ground and quickly inciting a scuffle involving multiple players.

Clarkson squared up on Dragic 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/BLJNyJ2NaM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 7, 2017

Both players were ejected from the game, and the Lakers eventually won 127-100. Whether fines and suspensions will be enforced by the league office will likely be determined sometime Saturday afternoon.