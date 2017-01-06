'Tis the season for deadlifting, or so it seems.

Days after wrestling superstar Ric Flair posted a video of himself deadlifting 400 pounds, the Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper showcased himself hoisting 505 pounds.

Harper, by the way, is 43 years younger than Flair. We'll be impressed if the 24-year-old can accomplish what Flair is doing at 67.

Harper was a bit critical of his form, but it got the job done.

Back is rounded a bit, but at #505 I'll take it! 🏋🏼#noOFFseason VC: mark philippi pic.twitter.com/R0foaSOsaV — Bryce Harper (@Bharper3407) January 6, 2017

And here is the Nature Boy's workout from the other day.