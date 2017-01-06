FRISCO, Texas (STATS) - The way Youngstown State players were telling it this week, any type of weather at the NCAA Division I FCS Championship Game on Saturday will be better than their brutally cold semifinal at Eastern Washington.

The Penguins' championship opponent, James Madison, also is accustomed to playing in colder temperatures, so Saturday's forecast, a sunny 27 degrees with slight northwest wind at kickoff, likely won't favor either team.

The wind often blows strong across the practice fields outside Toyota Stadium, but inside it, the field drops into a bowl from ground level, so it's not as severe. The temperature is forecast to be in the mid-30s during the fourth quarter.

Youngstown State (12-3) won its semifinal at Eastern Washington when the wind chill factor was around 0 degrees. At home, the Penguins' stadium in Ohio is nicknamed the Ice Castle.

James Madison (13-1) has seen its share of cold days at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Virginia, including its quarterfinal-round win over Sam Houston State on a Friday night.