Though they're two of the worst teams in the Western Conference, the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns aren't ready to throw in the playoff towel.

Thursday night's clash at American Airlines Center will leave one of the cellar dwellers with a winning streak. Yes, it'll only be two games, but such success hasn't come around often for either side this season.

The Mavericks (11-24) are the hotter of the two squads, having won five of their last nine games to nudge their way out of the West basement. Phoenix (11-25) is the second game in Dallas' three-game homestand.

After playing host to Atlanta on Saturday, the Mavs have three games in a span of a week against fellow West weak sisters. They face the Suns in Mexico City on Jan. 12 sandwiched in between matchups with Minnesota.

The Mavericks see this stretch as a time to make up ground.

"We can," veteran guard Devin Harris said. "We are getting some guys back from injury. We are starting to build a little team chemistry.

"The games are a bit stretched out now and not on top of each other and it is a favorable schedule. So, yes, we feel like we can win some of these games."

Dallas beat Washington 113-105 on Tuesday behind Harrison Barnes' 26 points. Dirk Nowitzki has not only taken a backseat to Barnes in the attack, the franchise's all-time leading scorer is more impressed with the team's current scoring leader with each passing game.

Nowitzki noted that Barnes is making more plays, either scoring or finding teammates, from the top the key than earlier this season.

"He's finding shooters on the perimeter," Nowitzki said. "He knows he's getting double-teamed some when he gets too deep on those (isolation) plays, and he's making good plays.

"Like I said, I don't think he made those plays a few weeks ago. He's got more experience. I think the game slows down for him a little bit. He just knows how to get his shots up, but if not, where his open guys are. Give him credit."

Phoenix is coming off Tuesday's 99-90 home victory over Miami. The Suns have become stingy defensively lately, having allowed 91 points or fewer in three of their past four games.

Tyson Chandler had his third 20-rebound game of the season against the Heat, becoming the first Suns player to have at least three in a season since Charles Barkley had five in 1993-94.

Rookie forward Marquese Chriss scored a career-high 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting against Miami. He ranks fifth among rookies in scoring (7.2 points per game) and has reached double figures nine times.

The Suns have won their last three at home, but arrive in Dallas with a six-game road skid.

"We want to win on the road too, as well as at home," Chriss said. "I think it's good for us to build up a little reputation. We're in a groove right now and have a little confidence in our next couple of games coming up.

The Mavs and Suns will face off three more times this season, including next week's clash south of the border. Dallas' four-game winning streak in the series incorporates all three meetings last season.