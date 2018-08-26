Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

HEALTH

No level of alcohol consumption is healthy, scientists say

Christopher Carbone
By | Fox News
A new study says that no amount of drinking is good for you.

A new study says that no amount of drinking is good for you.  (iStock)

When it comes to drinking alcohol, the healthiest thing to do is abstain entirely, according to a large, wide-ranging report published by scientists.

Alcohol led to 2.8 million premature deaths in 2016; it was the leading risk factor for premature mortality and disability in the 15 to 49 age group, accounting for 20 percent of deaths, according to the researchers at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, who carried out the study.

Globally, 27.1 percent of cancer deaths in women and 18.9 percent in men over age 50 were linked to the their drinking habits, according to the study’s findings, which were published in the Lancet medical journal.

Researchers investigated the health effects of alcohol consumption in 195 countries between 1990 and 2016—using data from 694 studies to find out how common drinking was and from 592 studies to determine health risks.

The study, which received funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, also analyzed whether moderate levels of drinking could have health benefits—which previous studies have indicated.

LIVER DAMAGE, LIVER CANCER SPIKED OVER LAST DECADE -- WITH ALCOHOL, UNEMPLOYMENT SEEN AS FACTORS: STUDY

Shot of an immaculate bar with many bottles and glasses with no people

 (iStock)

Although researchers found low levels of drinking could offer some protection against heart disease, and maybe from diabetes as well, these positives were far outweighed by the harmful impact of alcohol.

For younger people, the biggest causes of death linked to alcohol were tuberculosis (1.4 percent), road injuries (1.2 percent) and self-harm (1.1 percent).

close
That's So Money: Jennifer Schonberger reports on the World Health Organization and the US Department of Health and Human Services' reversal on the benefits of drinking alcohol and how their decisions are affecting alcohol sales Video

Drinking alcohol poses new dangers?

That's So Money: Jennifer Schonberger reports on the World Health Organization and the US Department of Health and Human Services' reversal on the benefits of drinking alcohol and how their decisions are affecting alcohol sales

The study shows that one in three, or 2.4 billion people around the world, drink alcohol. That works out to a quarter of women and 39 percent of men. Denmark has the most drinkers—95.3 percent of women and 97.1 percent of men.

“Alcohol poses dire ramifications for future population health in the absence of policy action today. The widely held view of the health benefits of alcohol needs revising, particularly as improved methods and analyses continue to show how much alcohol use contributes to global death and disability. Our results show that the safest level of drinking is none,” the study says.

This level is in conflict with most health guidelines, which espouse health benefits associated with consuming up to two drinks per day. Alcohol use contributes to health loss from many causes and exacts its toll across the lifespan, particularly among men. Policies that focus on reducing population-level consumption will be most effective in reducing the health loss from alcohol use.

Christopher Carbone is a reporter and news editor covering science and technology for FoxNews.com. He can be reached at christopher.carbone@foxnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @christocarbone.