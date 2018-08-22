Hurricane Lane's eye seen in dramatic video as storm churns toward Hawaii

As Hurricane Lane continues to churn toward Hawaii packing maximum sustained winds of 155 mph, scientists gathering data on the storm provided a dramatic glimpse from inside on Tuesday.

Video taken on Monday from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's "Hurricane Hunter" aircraft shows the moment scientists enter the eye of the storm when it reached Category 5 intensity with winds of 160 mph.

In pictures released by the NOAA, the phenomenon known as "stadium effect" can be seen inside the eye of Hurricane Lane.

The phenomenon is when the eye of the storm looks like a sports arena, with a small opening looking into the "stadium" below.

"It’s a strong and dangerous storm- make sure to listen to your community’s emergency managers and stay prepared and safe," said Lisa Bucci, a scientist on NOAA's Hurricane Hunter.

As of Wednesday, the National Weather Service said that Hurricane Lane is a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds near 155 mph, and is located 340 miles southwest of Hilo while moving northwest at 9 mph.

A hurricane warning is in effect on Hawaii's Big Island and Maui, while a hurricane watch has been issued for the island of Kauai.