Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Hurricanes - Typhoons

Hurricane Lane's eye seen in dramatic video as storm churns toward Hawaii

Travis Fedschun
By | Fox News
close
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory flies a scientific mission into the eye of Hurricane Lane. Video

NOAA plane flies into the eye of Hurricane Lane

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory flies a scientific mission into the eye of Hurricane Lane.

As Hurricane Lane continues to churn toward Hawaii packing maximum sustained winds of 155 mph, scientists gathering data on the storm provided a dramatic glimpse from inside on Tuesday.

Video taken on Monday from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's "Hurricane Hunter" aircraft shows the moment scientists enter the eye of the storm when it reached Category 5 intensity with winds of 160 mph.

In pictures released by the NOAA, the phenomenon known as "stadium effect" can be seen inside the eye of Hurricane Lane.

A phenomenon known as "stadium effect" can be seen inside the eye of Hurricane Lane on Tuesday.  (NOAA)

The phenomenon is when the eye of the storm looks like a sports arena, with a small opening looking into the "stadium" below.

"It’s a strong and dangerous storm- make sure to listen to your community’s emergency managers and stay prepared and safe," said Lisa Bucci, a scientist on NOAA's Hurricane Hunter.

HAWAII BRACES FOR HURRICANE LANE, AS OFFICIALS SAY THERE ARE NOT 'ENOUGH SHELTERS FOR EVERYONE'

As of Wednesday, the National Weather Service said that Hurricane Lane is a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds near 155 mph, and is located 340 miles southwest of Hilo while moving northwest at 9 mph.

A hurricane warning is in effect on Hawaii's Big Island and Maui, while a hurricane watch has been issued for the island of Kauai.

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed