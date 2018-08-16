'Wheelie dogs' enjoy a game of tag at Moroccan animal sanctuary

Several wheelchair-bound rescue dogs playfully “ruffed” it up when they chased each other during playtime.

Rescue dogs in wheelchairs at SFT Animal Sanctuary in Tangier-Tetouan, Morocco, proved they couldn’t be stopped from playing a game of tag when they were captured on video fighting to keep a deflated green ball.

The rescued dogs are dubbed “wheelie dogs” because they are wheelchair-dependent.

Footage of the dogs’ playtime was posted last week on Twitter and has received hundreds of views.

The animal sanctuary houses more than 500 animals and has a strict no-kill policy.