Mammals

'Wheelie dogs' enjoy a game of tag at Moroccan animal sanctuary

Katherine Lam
By | Fox News
'Wheelie dogs' captured on video fighting to keep deflated green ball.

Several wheelchair-bound dogs enjoy playtime

'Wheelie dogs' captured on video fighting to keep deflated green ball.

Several wheelchair-bound rescue dogs playfully “ruffed” it up when they chased each other during playtime.  

Rescue dogs in wheelchairs at SFT Animal Sanctuary in Tangier-Tetouan, Morocco, proved they couldn’t be stopped from playing a game of tag when they were captured on video fighting to keep a deflated green ball.

The rescued dogs are dubbed “wheelie dogs” because they are wheelchair-dependent.

Footage of the dogs’ playtime was posted last week on Twitter and has received hundreds of views.  

The animal sanctuary houses more than 500 animals and has a strict no-kill policy.

