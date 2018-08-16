California deputies use beanbag gun to release bear stuck in car, video shows

A video captured the stunning moments California deputies fired beanbag rounds into a car window in order to free a bear trapped inside.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office released video footage of their response to a call of a bear trapped inside a silver sedan. The video focused on a driveway of five cars as a deputy was heard talking to a few people about the bear.

“He does not seem very happy,” a person was heard saying to the officer.

“No, he wouldn’t be. How big is he?” the officer asked the people.

“He looks huge!” a person exclaimed.

“Well, that’s [because] it’s a small car,” the officer replied as the others laughed.

“He’s done a little bit of damage in there,” the officer continued. “We’re going to try to get him out, because he’s not happy at all.”

The officer explained he was going to attempt to break the back window with beanbags. The officer fired four shots before the bear was seen breaking free and scampering out of the vehicle’s broken window. The beanbags “consist of small fabric pillows filled with lead pellets,” police said.

The sheriff’s office left a warning with the video that urged people to not to leave food inside unlocked vehicles.