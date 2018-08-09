Massive python slithers up Australian man's home in shocking video

A homeowner in Australia captured an unwanted surprise on camera: a nearly 10-foot long python slithering its way up the side of his home.

Robbie Knill spotted the serpent as he was hanging laundry outside his home.

“I am glad it was me hanging out the washing because the wife would probably never do it again if it was her,” Knill told myGC, a local Australian news outlet, adding that he “didn't know they could climb houses like that.”

That said, this isn’t the first time Knill has spotted the python. The Gold Coast man said the snake has lived on the roof of his backyard shed for roughly six months.

“He just hangs out. He comes out and sees me when I’m working in the shed,” he said. “I don’t trouble him and he doesn’t trouble me.”

Separately, people in London were shocked to see a large boa constrictor wrapping itself around what was likely a dead pigeon over the weekend.

A local resident began recording the shocking video as the bird was nearly halfway down the serpent’s throat.

Fox News’ Jennifer Earl contributed to this report.