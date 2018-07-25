Rattlesnake terrifies North Carolina boaters as it swims across lake, attempts to slither aboard

A family spending the day on Fontana Lake in North Carolina was shocked to see a rattlesnake swimming toward their boat.

On July 14, Wayne Robbins and his family were enjoying a summer day on the lake when a timber rattlesnake slithered toward their boat. A passenger captured video of the terrifying scene, which Robbins posted on Instagram the next day.

Robbins' children can be heard screaming in the background of the video, which has garnered more than 2,000 views as of Wednesday afternoon.

“Oh my god!” one child screamed.

“That’s a rattlesnake!” Robbins replied.

“Drive now!” another child can be heard yelling as the snake attempted to climb aboard the boat.

The snake paused for a few seconds on the back of the boat before Robbins successfully shooed it away.

“This is our second time at that lake and the first timber rattlesnake we’ve ever encountered,” he told NBC12, adding that the encounter didn't stop the family from getting into the water that day.

Rattlesnakes can swim, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed. Timber rattlesnakes, more specifically, are capable of swimming on the water’s surface and under it.