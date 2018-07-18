Two children attacked by sharks off Long Island, officials say

Two people were bitten by sharks off of Long Island on Wednesday, officials said.

A spokeswoman for the town of Islip said the people were bitten off Atlantique Beach and Sailors Haven, which are about four-and-a-half miles apart, around noon.

Long Island Press reports that one of the victims, a 13-year-old boy, was attacked while boogie boarding; the boy stumbled out of the water, when he was seen by a lifeguard.

First responders reportedly removed a shark's tooth from that boy's leg while dressing his wound, which is considered non-life threatening. He was taken to Southside Hospital.

Philip Pollina told NBC his daughter was waist deep in the water off Sailors Haven when she began panicking. He said she had deep cuts on her leg when lifeguards pulled her out of the water.

The girl saw a fin in the water and the shark couldn't have been more than two feet long, Polina said. Although his daughter was able to walk after the attack, she was also taken to an area hospital.

"Once we figured it out it was pretty surreal," he said.

The town of Islip closed all beaches for the day in the wake of the attack

According to the Press, the last shark attack on Long Island was in 1948, one of only seven in New York State since 1670, none of them fatal.