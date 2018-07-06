Tennessee woman bitten by brown recluse spider allegedly finds dozens more in apartment

A Brentwood, Tennessee woman who was recently treated for a brown recluse spider bite later found dozens more in her apartment, she claims.

Angela Wright was rushed to the hospital after she was bitten by a brown recluse spider in her apartment, WSMV-TV reported. She told the news station that she was unable to walk and felt like she was hallucinating.

"I couldn't walk, I couldn't move and I could barely swallow," Wright recalled to the news station, adding that doctors told her that she could have suffered a stroke had she waited to go to the emergency room.

Brown recluse spiders are venomous. Its bite can cause fever, rash, chills and nausea, among other side effects. In Wright’s case, the bite first resulted in arm pain and small bumps on her chest.

After telling her apartment complex about the incident, Wright said a pest control service came to spray her home. However, Wright told WSMT-TV she later found spiders “left and right.”

"We were finding brown recluses left and right, in our bed, in the ceiling, in the iron, in her shoe," she said.

In total, Wright found roughly 50 brown recluse spiders in her apartment, the news station reported.

Due to the infestation, she hopes to break her lease. In order to avoid the high cost of doing so, however, a local attorney told the news station Wright will have to prove her apartment is “uninhabitable.”

"This isn't my problem. I came here thinking this was a nice place to live," Wright said.