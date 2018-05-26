Astronaut Alan Bean, fourth man to walk on moon, dies at 86
Astronaut Alan Bean, the fourth man to walk on the moon, has died at age 86, his family and NASA announced on Saturday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
