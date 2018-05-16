Where is the best place in the US to spot a UFO?

"The X-Files" may have come and gone, but if viewers want to spot a UFO, perhaps they should trek across the U.S. instead of turning on their TV.

Casino.org, an independent provider of online casino reviews and information, found that states like Wyoming and Vermont offer the best odds of seeing a UFO, at 205-to-1 and 250-to-1, respectively, based off population data.

There have been 2,854 and 2,493 sightings, in Wyoming and Vermont, respectively, since 1940, according to Casino.org.

States with the lowest odds are Florida, Texas and New York at 3485-to-1, 3395-to-1 and 2584-to-1, respectively.

California has seen the highest number of UFO sightings, at 23,419. Other states that have a high number of UFO sightings include Texas, at 8,334 sightings, New York at 7,641 sightings and Missouri, ironically nicknamed "The Show-Me State," at 7,467.

New Mexico, where 6,273 UFO sightings have been reported, is home to the famous Roswell incident. In 1947 a UFO purportedly crash landed, alien bodies were recovered and the U.S. government engaged in a cover-up, according to countless conspiracy theories.

Lisa Bennett, Casino.org marketing executive, said the company started looking into Area 51 for its blog "and we thought it would be interesting to calculate the odds of sighting a UFO within each state of the U.S."

Bennett highlighted other interesting findings based off the data:

- Our calculations show that Arizona is one of the states where you’re least likely to encounter a UFO, yet in recent news two pilots reported identifying a UFO flying over the state.

- For those worried about alien abduction, Florida was found to have the lowest odds of encountering a UFO.



In total, there have been 259,691 UFO sightings in the U.S. over the past 78 years, Casino.org noted. The site also noted that "more than 40,000 Americans have taken out insurance against being abducted by aliens."

The entire list of odds and total number of sightings can be found here.

The data follows a report last year that the Fourth of July is the most popular day to spot a UFO.

According to data compiled by "UFO Sightings Desk Reference" co-author Cheryl Costa, July 4 represents 2.11 percent of the 121,000 UFO sightings from 2001 through 2015, more than any other specific date in the calendar.

Costa theorized this might be due to association with the movie "Independence Day," or more likely, a great number of people being outside looking at fireworks.



