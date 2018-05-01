Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Insects

Hand-sized tarantula found in British park bin

Fox News
A tarantula has been rescued - after being found in a trash can in a UK park.

A tarantula has been rescued - after being found in a trash can in a UK park.  ( © SWNS.com)

A giant tarantula the size of a hand has been rescued after it was found in a garbage can in Giltbrook, Nottingham.

The white knee tarantula was found on April 24 by Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) inspector Teresa Potter, hiding under garbage, SWNS reports.

"It's rare that we get reports of tarantulas in public so as I was making my way there, I was sure it would be a plastic toy or maybe just a piece of litter," Ms. Potter said, according to SWNS. "There was also a broken tank in the bin, so whoever dumped this spider just carelessly tossed the spider and their home in this bin without any thought for their welfare."

MASSIVE, 6-INCH HAIRY SPIDER SAVED FROM MIND-BLOWING AUSTRALIAN FLOOD

The eight-legged arachnid is a common pet in Brazil, where it is from. They can grow up to 8-inches long and though biting is not their first level of defense, they can bite when provoked. Their urticating hairs are also an irritant to human skin, similar to other tarantulas.

A tarantula has been rescued - after being found in a BIN in a Nottingham park. See NTI story NTISPIDER. The white knee tarantula, which was the size of a hand, was cold and wet when RSPCA inspector Teresa Potter rescued the spider on Tuesday last week (24 April), after being found by a shocked dog-walker in Acorn Avenue, Giltbrook. Inspector Potter took the spider to a specialist vet, who identified it as a white knee tarantula, a species from Brazil which is commonly kept as a pet. The white knee tarantula can grow up to around eight inches long. Whilst they are capable of biting, their main defence method is by flicking hairs (called âurticating setaeâ) upwards from their abdomen, which can cause irritation to eyes and skin, or to the respiratory tract if inhaled. The woman who found the tarantula, who does not want to be named, said: âI had taken my dogs onto the field when I saw that there was a tank in the bin. I was curious so I had a closer look, expecting it to be a mouse, and I was very surprised to see a tarantula in there. The spider was clinging onto the side of the bin bag. âI went home to my husband and asked him to come and look - he couldnât believe it either. Itâs not something you expect to find in a public bin.â

 ( © SWNS.com)

The unidentified woman who found the spider said she had taken her dogs out into the field, spotted a tank in the bin and was surprised to see the tarantula inside.

"I was curious so I had a closer look, expecting it to be a mouse, and I was very surprised to see a tarantula in there," the woman said. "The spider was clinging onto the side of the bin bag. I went home to my husband and asked him to come and look - he couldn’t believe it either. It’s not something you expect to find in a public bin."

Potter added that someone has taken the tarantula in, but is concerned that someone would just drop the tarantula into a garbage bin like this.

"These tarantulas live in a warm and humid environment in the wild and need the same provided in captivity, to meet their needs and keep them healthy," she said. "We would recommend that anyone interested in keeping a tarantula as a pet thoroughly research the particular species’ needs carefully first before deciding to get one, so they know what is involved and how long it is likely to be for."