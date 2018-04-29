Multiple deer shot with arrows through head, body; Oregon police searching for suspect

At least two deer were discovered wandering around Friday with arrows sticking through their bodies, prompting authorities in Oregon to offer a reward for information that could lead to an arrest.

Oregon State Police said in a news release that authorities were called to the Shady Cove area, located about 50 miles from the California border, to investigate a live deer that was shot with an arrow still stuck in the animal.

Troopers learned the deer was able to feed and still walk around, but they were unable to locate the animal.

WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTOS BELOW

Hours later, a trooper that evening found two deer that had arrows protruding from them, with one going through the animal's head.

"The injuries to the deer did not appear to be life threatening," police said. "Additional information was received that there might actually be a third deer with an arrow stuck in it."

A reward is being offered by the Oregon Hunters Association for any information leading to an arrest in this or any other wildlife case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 1-800-452-7888 or by calling Oregon State Police dispatch at 541-776-6111.