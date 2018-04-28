Yellowstone geyser erupts for 3rd time in 6 weeks

Geologists at Yellowstone National Park have reported the third eruption from the world's largest active geyser in the past six weeks.

A park visitor reported seeing a rare eruption of Steamboat Geyser on Friday, the National Park Service said.

Park geologists compared the report with seismic activity and the discharge of water and concluded the eruption probably started at 6:30 a.m.

The geyser also erupted March 15 and April 19.

All three eruptions were smaller than the last major eruption that occurred Sept. 3, 2014.

Steamboat Geyser last erupted three times in a year in 2003, Reuters reported, citing information from the U.S. Geological Survey’s Yellowstone Volcano Observatory.

This year's pattern is unusual but does not necessarily suggest a more destructive volcanic eruption is near, a geologist told Reuters.

“There is nothing to indicate that any sort of volcanic eruption is imminent,” Michael Poland, the scientist in charge for Yellowstone's observatory, told Reuters in an email.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.