WARNING, GRAPHIC IMAGES: Greedy snake tries to eat 8 chicken eggs at once, fails miserably

Never has the idiom "one's eyes are bigger than one's stomach" been more true than for this greedy King cobra snake.

The wicked snake finagled its way into a chicken coop in Kerala, India, killed a chicken and then tried to eat eight of the eggs laying around the henhouse.

Even though cobras will eat anything, ranging from other snakes to birds or large rodents, apparently eight eggs was a bit too much for this gluttonous serpent.

THE NEXT NINJA TURTLE? GREEN-HAIRED TURTLE WITH UNIQUE ABILITY ADDED TO ENDAGERED SPECIES LIST

Pictures show the moment when the snake realized it bit off more than it could chew, unable to digest both the chicken and the eight eggs. It regurgitated seven of the eggs as it tried to get away from snake catcher Sujith VP, SWNS reports.

"When a snake slithers on the ground, it's difficult for it to get away with heavy food like eggs inside it," Sujith said.

"In this instance, the cobra wanted to escape from the public view, so it puked the eggs fast," Sujith explained.