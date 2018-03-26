Expand / Collapse search
Mountain lion caught after roaming Southern California neighborhood

By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
Authorities in Southern California had to tranquilize a mountain lion after it was found roaming through backyards on Monday morning.

The Azusa Police Department said in a Facebook post the animal was spotted in the residential area on the 600 block of Virginia Ann Drive around 7 a.m., located about 25 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

The area was swarmed by law enforcement and wildlife officials, who went door-to-door to warn residents of the visitor in their neighborhood. A drone was also deployed by police to track the lion behind homes.

A mountain lion was tranquilized after roaming through the backyards of multiple homes in a Southern California neighborhood.  (FOX 11)

"What we're doing right now is to just contain the mountain lion and make sure that he doesn't pose any threat to anyone's safety," a police officer said in a video on Twitter.

The big cat was eventually tranquilized around 9:30 a.m., according to FOX 11.

A mountain lion was tranquilized after roaming through the backyards of multiple homes in a Southern California neighborhood.  (FOX 11)

Officials then moved the mountain lion to the back of a pickup truck, where it was to be safely removed from the neighborhood.

