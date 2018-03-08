Penguins have selfie moment in Antarctica

Expand / Collapse search
Penguins in Antarctica seized the opportunity for a selfie when an Australian researcher left his camera on the ice.

The expeditioner, Eddie Gault, was visiting the Auster Rookery, where a colony of emperor penguins lives in Antarctica, when the birds spotted it.

The penguins are seen on video walking up to the camera, then looking down at it and inspecting it cautiously, for a while, offering viewers a rare closeup.

The Australian Antarctic Division posted the video on its social platforms and has been seen thousands of times. 

