Craigslist seller claims to have 'gently used' SpaceX rocket

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket stands on historic launch pad 39A as it is readied for its first demonstration flight at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket stands on historic launch pad 39A as it is readied for its first demonstration flight at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.  (Reuters)

A “gently used” SpaceX rocket could apparently be yours.

An advertisement appeared on Craigslist last week for what looks to be the rocket. A picture listed with the advertisement shows the “orbital launch vehicle” floating in water.

“Fully loaded with onboard flight computer, launch and landing hardware,” the ad states. “Take off and land anywhere! 9X Merlin engines each capable of producing 200k lb.ft of thrust. Just fuel it up and it's ready to go. Says Falcon 9 on the body, slight burnt paint can be buffed out.”

Ad on Craigslist for the SpaceX rocket.  (Craigslist screencap)

The advertiser does caution any potential buyers that they must bring their own tug boat because there is no shipping.

How much is the going rate for the rocket? A mere $9.9 million or “best offer.”

The advertiser will also accept Bitcoin.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.