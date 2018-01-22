Incredible pictures show cormorant catch massive rainbow trout

A cormorant who realized he couldn't quite eat his rainbow trout in one swallow has been captured in incredible pictures off the Gulf Coast of Texas.

The aquatic bird, which can weigh as much as 11 pounds with a wing span of up to 39 inches, spent more than 30 minutes trying to swallow the large fish, until he gave up, realizing he'd lost the battle. Eventually, the rainbow trout was released, but not before amateur photographer Shahin Abasov managed to get some images, SWNS reports.

“The fish was pretty big, he could not swallow it, so he gave up and let him go," Abasov, 59, said, according to The London Economic. “The fish was alive at the end of it and managed to swim away, he was lucky as most of the time they’re swallowed.

Abasov snapped the remarkable prints in Galveston, noting there were other cormorants going in for a snack, but this particular one struck his fancy.

“When they catch the small fish they can swallow it straight away," Abasov added, before noting, “But when the fish is big, the cormorants will come over and fight to try and take them.”

