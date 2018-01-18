Raccoon caught breaking into Tennessee cell phone store

Authorities in Tennessee got an unexpected surprise when they responded to a burglary alarm at a cell phone store.

Officers arriving at the Boost Mobile store in Knoxville discovered the "masked-up" suspect in the store was actually a raccoon.

Knoxville Police posted pictures on Twitter of their discovery, showing the critter climbing up a wall of cell phone accessories and scampering across the floor.

The store's business owner told WATE the animal fell through the store's ceiling, landed on a kiosk and created a big mess.

The raccoon eventually escaped through the store's front door.

"The on-scene Sgt could not confirm or deny the suspect successfully escaped with an iPhone X," police said on Twitter.