American Kennel Club adds 2 breeds to roster, first since 2016

By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
Nederlandse Kooikerhondje dogs Rhett (L) and Escher (C) along with a Grand Basset Griffon Vendeen named Juno (R), new breeds recognized by American Kennel Club, stand during a meet the breeds event at the American Kennel Club offices in Manhattan, New York, U.S. January 10, 2018.

The American Kennel Club's pack is growing for the first time since 2016 with the addition of a duck-hunter pooch and rabbit hound.

The club announced Wednesday it is recognizing the Nederlandse kooikerhondje and the grand basset griffon Vendéen, bringing the total number of breeds in the AKC's roster to 192.

The Nederlandse Kooikerhondje, pronounced Netherlands-e Coy-ker-hond-tsje, is a "is a spaniel-type dog" that originated hundreds of years ago in Europe as a duck hunter and a favorite of Dutch nobility, according to the group.

In this 2013 photo provided by the American Kennel Club, a Grand Basset Griffon Vendeen poses for a photographer. A dedicated French rabbit hound, the dog is among the latest breeds to join the American Kennel Club pack, making the breed eligible to compete in major dog shows in 2018 and the Westminster Kennel Club show in 2019. (Thomas Pitera/American Kennel Club via AP)

"These are energetic, friendly and alert dogs that are ready for work," the AKC said. "They have a moderate activity level, needing regular mental and physical activity to be happy."

There are now about 7,000 worldwide and roughly 500 in the U.S., and they're well-suited to agility and other canine sports, breeder D. Ann Knoop-Siderius told the Associated Press.

Nederlandse kooikerhondje Escher, right, and Rhett are shown during a news conference at the American Kennel Club headquarters, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in New York. The club announced that it's recognizing the Nederlandse kooikerhondje and the grand basset griffon Vendeen. They're the first breeds added to the roster since 2016. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

"They're actually like a toddler that never grows up," she said, adding "they're very playful dogs. And that's true their whole life."

The other addition, the grand basset griffon Vendéen, was originally bred as a rabbit hunter in France.

"The GBGV is a laidback, intelligent, friendly pack hound that gets along well with other dogs," the AKC said. "These dogs are courageous and passionate workers with a high activity level."

The AKC is the nation's oldest purebred dog registry. It recognizes 192 breeds, from silky Afghan hounds to hairless xoloitzcuintlis.

Requirements for recognition include having at least 300 dogs of the breed spread around at least 20 states. Fanciers petition the AKC for recognition after years of building up pedigrees, clubs and breed-specific shows and standards.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

