'Stunning' Tic Tac shaped UFO encounter by US Navy pilot? 'It was not from this world'

A retired U.S. Navy pilot revealed the time in 2004 when he encountered a strange object he claimed was “not from this world.”

Cmdr. David Fravor, a Navy pilot for 18 years, said he has come across strange things during his tenure but recalled one encounter on Nov. 14, 2004 that left him puzzled, ABC News reported.

"I can tell you, I think it was not from this world," Fravor said. "I'm not crazy, haven't been drinking. It was — after 18 years of flying, I've seen pretty much about everything that I can see in that realm, and this was nothing close."

Fravor said he was on a routine training mission off the coast of California when he witnessed a 40-foot “wingless object” that he described as a Tic Tac, flying at incredibly high speeds in strange patterns.

"I have never seen anything [like this] in my life, in my history of flying, that has the performance, the acceleration [of this vehicle] — keep in mind this thing had no wings," Fravor said.

The pilot said controllers on a Navy ship reported “objects dropping out of the sky from 80,000 feet and going straight back up.”

"So we're thinking, OK, this is going to be interesting," Fravor said.

The pilot recalled seeing the object and asking another aviator if he saw the strange aircraft that arrived on the radar.

“We look down, we see a white disturbance in the water, like something's under the surface, and the waves are breaking over, but we see next to it, and it's flying around, and it's this little white Tic Tac, and it's moving around — left, right, forward, back, just random," Fravor said.

Fravor said they flew their planes lower to check the object out but it disappeared before they could get a good look.

"When it started to near us, as we started to descend towards it coming up, it was flying in the elongated way, so it's (like) a Tic Tac, with the roundish end going in the forward direction ... I don't know what it is. I don't know what I saw. I just know it was really impressive, really fast, and I would like to fly it," he said.

The pilot said the water also turned blue when it vanished.

The aviators decided to return to their training exercise when a controller informed them the object had returned.

At the same time, Fravor said, an aircraft launched from the nearby USS Nimitz had also picked up the strange object on their infrared channel.

"He gets close enough to see a couple of objects come out of the bottom, and then all of a sudden it takes off and goes right off the side of the screen and, like, takes off," Fravor said.

The pilot said the object’s speed was “stunning” and could not explain what he saw that day.

"I don't know if it was alien life, but I will say that in an infinite universe, with multiple galaxies that we know of, that if we're the only planet with life, it's a pretty lonely universe,” Fravor said.

The object was not investigated following the appearance.

Fravor’s experience followed two reports that were published by The New York Times and Politico this weekend. The reports described a secret multimillion-dollar Pentagon program aimed at investigating “unidentified aerial phenomena” better known as "UFOs." The program began in 2007 and may still be in place.