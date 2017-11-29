Raccoon found with jar stuck on its head in Florida

A raccoon was found to be in a precarious situation Tuesday after being spotted in a tree in Florida.

The animal was captured on video climbing a tree in North Naples with a jar stuck over its head.

MORE THAN 100 REINDEER DEAD IN NORWAY AFTER GETTING HIT BY FREIGHT TRAIN

After stopping several times to try to get the jar off, the raccoon also tried to lick the inside.

A trapper came to the scene, but advised onlookers to give the animal space and not try to help remove the jar, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

GRAPHIC VIDEO FOOTAGE SHOWS JAPANESE WHALING OPERATION'S HARROWING HARPOON HUNT

The raccoon is still on the loose at this time. It’s not known if it was able to get the jar off.