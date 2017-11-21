Michael Jackson's daughter? Rare white crocodile dubbed Pearl spotted in Australian river

A white croc nicknamed Pearl has grabbed the attention of the public after being spotted in the Adelaide River.

Pearl caught the attention of staff and tourists on the Spectacular Jumping Crocodile Cruise on Sunday.

NT Crocodile Conservation & Protection Society posted the photos to social media and speculated that Pearl could be the offspring of Michael Jackson, a famous white-headed crocodile that also called the Adelaide River home before he was killed after taking the life of fisherman Lanh Van Tran in 2014.

“Pearl has particularly touched our hearts as it is highly likely she is the offspring of Michael Jackson,” the post on Facebook stated.

Both Michael Jackson and Pearl have the leucistic gene, which causes a loss of pigmentation.

This story originally appeared in news.com.au.