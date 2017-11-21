Camel found wandering around central Oregon

Authorities found a camel in its natural habitat Sunday, except in this case it was the desert of Central Oregon.

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said it received a report of a camel wandering around the town of Sisters, located about 165 miles southeast of Portland.

"After confirming it was actually a camel, we’re happy to report he was reunited with his owner a short time later. #ProudlyServingAnimalsToo," the sheriff's office said.

The camel named "Bubbles" was reunited with its owner, who keeps the animal for the town's annual Christmas parade.

Sgt. William Bailey told Oregon Live the animal untied itself and "went on a walkabout," and officers weren't sure how Bubbles would respond.

"Oddly enough, another person happened to be in the area who had some experience with the camel and helped halter it," he said.