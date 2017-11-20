Long-forgotten time capsule discovered in Space Needle

A 35-year-old time capsule discovered during renovation work at Seattle’s famous Space Needle has revealed its secrets.

Q13 Fox reports that the capsule was found last week by construction workers renovating the Space Needle’s observation deck, which is 520 feet above downtown Seattle. On Friday, workers cut through a wall to access the capsule, which was bolted to an observation deck beam, according to the report.

The Seattle Times reports that on the capsule’s cover is a sketch of the Space Needle by John Graham, the architect credited with designing the tower. Inside was a trove of items that had been hidden for decades – menus, photos, drawings, art from the 1962 World’s Fair, letters from Space Needle employees, the master key to all the building’s locks and, intriguingly, matches. $1.50 tickets to the observation deck were also found in the capsule.

The price of a regular admission ticket to the Space Needle is now $22.

The 605-foot tower opened on April 21, 1962, the first day of the World’s Fair in Seattle. The 1982 time capsule was supposed to be opened on April 21, 2002, but was apparently forgotten until its discovery last week.

