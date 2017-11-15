Stray cat becomes suspect in 'attempted murder' of Japanese woman

From the files of the unbelievable – a stray cat is being investigated for an attempted murder of an 82-year-old woman in Japan.

According to a report in Japan Today, Mayuko Matsumoto's daughter came home on Nov. 6 to find approximately 20 cuts on her face. Matsumoto, who is bedridden and unable to speak, was rushed to a nearby hospital where she received emergency care, from her home in the Mifune, Kumamoto Prefecture region of Japan.

"When we found her, blood covered everything above her chin. Her face was soaked in blood. I didn't know what had happened," Matsumoto's daughter told RKK, according to Japan Today.

When police began to investigate, they found no signs of forced entry into the home. Only after some time, did they realize that the wounds on Matsumoto's face looked a lot like cat scratches.

Upon the realization, the police looked at the stray cats near Matsumoto's home. According to the Nishinippon Shimbun newspaper, the police found what may be traces of human blood on one of them, though further analysis and investigation is needed.

"Police are analysing a blood sample taken from the claw of the cat which might have scratched the victim," national broadcaster NHK reported.

A police spokesman declined to comment on the case, but did not dispute the media reports that cats may have played a role, according to news agency AFP.