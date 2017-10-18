Fighting kangaroos attack each other in vicious brawl captured on video

A pair of competitive kangaroos were caught duking it out in the middle of the night in the Australian bushland in a fight captured from a police helicopter.

The undated video released Tuesday from the Victoria Police Department shows the scuffle between the two from an infrared camera.

One of the kangaroos is seen jumping and kicking the other during the bout, while a third roo grazes in the background away from the fracas.

After a brief break in the action, the two go at it again, scratching, kicking and hitting each other for another minute before separating.

The animals are known for their powerful hind legs, and stand over 6 feet tall.

Kangaroos lives in small groups called troops or herds, according to National Geographic, which are typically made up of at least 50 animals.

"If threatened, kangaroos pound the ground with their strong feet in warning. Fighting kangaroos kick opponents, and sometimes bite," according to National Geographic.

While it's not clear what caused this skirmish, "males will often fight each other over access to females," according to the magazine.