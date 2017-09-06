Hurricane Irma
Hurricane Irma: Aircraft capture stunning shots of Moon shining in the eye of the storm
As Hurricane Irma roared into the Caribbean Wednesday as the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history, the researchers tasked with collecting data from the storm shared a calmer view from the center of the storm.
In a series of posts on Twitter, the Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters showed photos of the moon inside Hurricane Irma's eye.
"The moon shined in the center of #HurricaneIrma last night as our #ReserveCitizenAirmen collected data that helps develop NHC predictions," one post said.
Irma, a Category 5 storm, still has 185 mph winds and is headed west at 16 mph. It is expected to affect Puerto Rico on Wednesday, and may impact Florida this weekend.