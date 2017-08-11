Astronaut spies fiery river from the International Space Station

If you get the angle just right…it makes a river look like it’s on fire. Now that’s just cool. #EarthShapes pic.twitter.com/Dbz1BfegL6 — Jack Fischer (@Astro2fish) August 6, 2017

Astronaut Jack Fisher, part of Expedition 51/52 aboard the International Space Station, snapped this fantastic image from orbit on August 6, 2017. You can follow Fischer on Twitter @Astro2fish to see more of his photos from space.

A big thanks went out to @DaveAtCOGS and @CaliaDomenico for identifying the rivers. Running along the border of Zambia, Botswana and Zimbabwe in Africa, the Cuando and Zambesi Rivers (from left to right) glow with a fiery intensity.

Thanks for @DaveAtCOGS Cuando(left) and Zambesi (right) river border of #Zambia / #Botswana / #Zimbabwe #Africa pic.twitter.com/ARtfIJWO9P — Domenico Calia (@CaliaDomenico) August 7, 2017

Fischer, a flight engineer aboard the space station for the next few months, will be completing a planned 300 experiments "ranging from plant growth to bone growth," according to a NASA interview.

With all the scheduled activities, extravehicular activities, experiments and more, Fischer predicts his biggest challenge in space will be using the toilet.

