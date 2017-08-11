science

Astronaut spies fiery river from the International Space Station

By Christine Lunsford Space.com Contributor
Astronaut Jack Fischer tweeted an fantastic image of the Cuando and Zambesi rivers with the sun glinting off them creating a stunning fiery reflection.  (@Astro2fish/Twitter)

Astronaut Jack Fisher, part of Expedition 51/52 aboard the International Space Station, snapped this fantastic image from orbit on August 6, 2017. You can follow Fischer on Twitter @Astro2fish to see more of his photos from space.

A big thanks went out to @DaveAtCOGS and @CaliaDomenico for identifying the rivers. Running along the border of Zambia, Botswana and Zimbabwe in Africa, the Cuando and Zambesi Rivers (from left to right) glow with a fiery intensity.

Fischer, a flight engineer aboard the space station for the next few months, will be completing a planned 300 experiments "ranging from plant growth to bone growth," according to a NASA interview.

With all the scheduled activities, extravehicular activities, experiments and more, Fischer predicts his biggest challenge in space will be using the toilet.

 

