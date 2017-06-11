UFO hunters spot 'weird orb' while lost in hills near Boston

Three UFO hunters snapped a photo of a mysterious object while they were lost in the Blue Hills near Boston last week, according to reports.

Ramona DiFrancesco and her friends were lost for several hours Thursday night and had to be rescued by state police, WHDH-TV reported.

DiFrancesco, 18, of Plymouth, told the station she and her friends spotted UFOs they had never seen before Thursday night.

“Well, we saw these two ships that had these like bright spotlights and then we saw this like weird orb that was like a spotlight, sort of,” she told the station.

She showed a WHDH reporter a photo of the mysterious object she said had been taken with a Nikon camera.

They got lost on Buck Hill, The Boston Globe reported.

“Our phones were dying,” the paper quoted DiFrancesco as saying. “We didn’t have any flashlights. We were a little unprepared."

A state police helicopter spotted them and officers led them down a trail on foot.

They were not hurt.