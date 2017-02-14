Mexican museum shows off dino discovery

Mexico's Desert Museum has unveiled a replica of a new dinosaur species, Yehuecauhceretops.

The dinosaur, whose name means “ancient horned-face,” is a small herbivore, measuring 3.2 feet in length, Reuters reports. Its remains were found were found in Ocampo, Coahuila in 2007. It is the newest species to be found in the country and native to the northern desert region. Yehuecauhceretops hails from the genus of the horned centrosaurine ceretopsid dinosaur and walked the earth 70 million years ago when the area was a coastal marsh and flood plain, according to Reuters.

Hector Rivera, who serves as the museum’s head of Paleontology, told Reuters the beast was found with its head intact. "There is no other example of this cranium with these particular characteristics anywhere in the world. This is one of a kind in the world," he said.

The Desert Museum has uncovered four other new dinosaurs in the past. Other fossils that have been found in Mexico include a flying reptile known as the Peterosaur, and the Albertosaurus.

Yehuecauhceretops is now featured among Latin America’s most important dinosaur remains, including the Tyrannosaurus Rex, according to Reuters.