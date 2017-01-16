A massive gator caused quite a stir when it took a recent stroll on a central Florida nature reserve.

A video posted to Facebook by Kim Joiner shows the huge alligator sauntering across a path at the Circle B Bar Reserve in Polk County Sunday. Visitors to the nature center can be seen capturing the unusual spectacle.

“I love Circle B. Nature at its best,” Joiner wrote on the post, which has been shared more than 18,000 times.

Some Facebook commenters say that the well-known gator is nicknamed “Humpback” on account of his large, curved back, FOX 13 reports.

This is not the first big gator to hit the headlines in Florida recently. Last year a hunter in the Sunshine State nabbed a 13-and-half-foot alligator. The state record for length was a 14 foot 3 1/2 inch male at Lake Washington in Brevard County, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Florida’s heaviest recorded gator was a 1,043 pound (13 feet 10-1/2 inches long) male at Orange Lake in Alachua County.

Last year a humongous gator became something of a media sensation when it was spotted wandering around the Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Palmetto on Florida’s Gulf coast.