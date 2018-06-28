Annapolis newsroom shooting sparks lawmakers' calls to 'end the violence'

As reports of a shooting outside the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland, unfolded Thursday afternoon, lawmakers urged for an “end [to] the violence.”

Anne Arundel Sheriff Ron Bateman told Fox News a suspect was in custody after shots were fired and multiple deaths were reported.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, said he was “absolutely devastated” by the tragedy.

“Praying for those at the scene and for our community,” he continued.

“My heart is with the families, friends and loved ones of the victims as we learn more about this terrible situation,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., said on social media. “We must unite to end the violence.”

Ben Cardin, Maryland’s other Democratic senator, expressed his gratitude for the first responders and said his “heart is with Capital Gazette and the people of Annapolis.”

Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., also thanked first responders on social media.

Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi immediately called on Congress “to take action to prevent the tragedy of gun violence.”

“Every day it fails to do so is a stain on our country,” Pelosi said. She also expressed her prayers for those impacted by the shooting.

“Once again a group of Americans are confronted by gun violence. Congress must act,” said Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa. “Members of the press here and abroad risk their lives to report the truth; we must respect that vital role that a free press plays in making democracy function.”

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said he was “praying for the safety of everyone in the [Capital Gazette] family.”

“I am deeply saddened by reports of a shooting at [Capital Gazette],” Rep. John Sarbanes, D-Md, said on Twitter. “My thoughts are with the paper’s staff and their families at this difficult time.”

Democratic Rep. Anthony Brown, also of Maryland, said he was monitoring the situation and promised to share more details as he receives them.

“My prayers are with the victims and their loved ones as we continue to learn more about this horrific act of violence,” Rep. Martha Roby, R-Ala., said.