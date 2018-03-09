Nancy Pelosi tells 'RuPaul's Drag Race' contestants to 'resist' and 'vote'

Nancy Pelosi had two words for reality show contestants: resist and vote.

The House minority leader made a guest appearance on VH1's “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in an episode that aired Thursday and encouraged the show participants to perform their civic duty.

Pelosi, 77, visited the contestants in their “workroom” with host RuPaul, who introduced the California Democrat as “a strong woman who knows how to get things done and is a champion for LGBT rights.”

“When I got the invitation to visit the workroom, I couldn’t resist,” Pelosi said.

“Did somebody just say ‘resist’?” RuPaul asked, referring to a rallying term made popular by protesters -- who also liken themselves to part of a "resistance" -- demonstrating against President Trump, The Wrap reported.

“Resist!” Pelosi yelled back while showing her colorful watchband that represented the gay pride flag.

The competition show features men dressed as drag queens in different themes. Each week, the bottom two contestants participate in a “lip-sync battle” in order to keep their spot in the competition.

Pelosi told the group how honored she was to meet them and how they inspired her.

“I’m honored to be here. You’re an inspiration, I hope you know, because you really know your power. It’s about taking pride, and that’s what you do,” she said.

Pelosi concluded her brief cameo by urging them to go out and vote.

“Voting is everything…it’s a blessing, but we have to use it,” the California congresswoman said. “If you don’t vote, you don’t count. And you count.”