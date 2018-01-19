Nancy Pelosi will guest judge on 'RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars'

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi will take a break from politics to focus on which drag queen has the best runway skills.

Pelosi, 77, will serve as a guest judge on Logo’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars” on Jan. 25.

Pelosi tweeted Thursday: “All I can say is, you betta werk! Had a fabulous time with RuPaul and good luck to all the queens.”

The competition show features men dressed as drag queens in different themes. The bottom two contestants each week have to participate in a “lip-sync battle” in order to keep their spot in the competition.

RuPaul, the competition show’s host, tweeted the news as well.

Other stars who will also appear as guest judges include Vanessa Williams, Tituss Burgess, Marc Jacobs and Kristin Chenoweth, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Pelosi is no stranger to the small screen. She previously appeared on the series finale of NBC’s “30 Rock” in 2013.